Toronto police are investigating after they say a 13-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man who offered the teen a ride in Toronto's Christie Pits neighbourhood.

According to police, the boy was in the area of Christie and Essex streets on Wednesday when an unknown man approached him on foot and offered him a ride in a vehicle.

The teen, police say, declined the ride and walked away.

"At this time, investigators would like to make the public aware and identify the unknown man," police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators say the man is six-foot-three, has a medium to large build, light brown skin, and short, curly, black and grey hair. Police also say the man walks with a limp on his right side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.