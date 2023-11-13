Police are searching for a person who they believe was injured in a stabbing in the city’s east end late Sunday night.

In a news release, Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street East for a reported stabbing at around 11 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived to a residential address in the area and discovered a significant amount of blood, indicating that someone had been seriously injured.

Police said both the victim and suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of officers.

Toronto police said they are concerned for the person who was injured, who officers have described as a Black male with a light complexion and is between the ages of 18 and 25 years old with a medium build.

“He possibly has an injury to his right hand, and possible other injuries,” police said in the news release. “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this person is urged to contact police.”

Investigators can be reached at 416-808-5500 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.