Toronto police searching for 2 missing boys last seen in North York on Monday
Carter and Deshawn, missing since Monday, can be seen above in a Toronto police handout.
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7:45AM EDT
Toronto police are searching for two young boys last seen in North York earlier this week.
According to a news release issued by the service, the youths – Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13 – were last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue.
Police described Carter as approximately five feet tall, with a slim build and short curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and white running shoes.
Deshawn is described as five-foot-nine, with a slim build and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants with black pockets and white shoes.
Investigators say they are concerned for the boys’ safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200.