Toronto police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022 10:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 30, 2022 10:22AM EDT
Toronto police have set up a command post for a missing 12-year-old girl in North York.
Police say Seun Akinbola was last seen on Monday, Aug. 29, in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 6 p.m.
She is described as having a slim build and short black hair. Police say she was wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white shorts, and pink and white running shoes.
The command post has been set up in a plaza at Invermay Avenue and Bathurst Street.
Police say they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).