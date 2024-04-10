Toronto police are searching a North York neighbourhood for a missing senior last seen on Tuesday.

At 1:30 p.m., officers will provide an update on the disappearance of 76-year-old Norman, also known as “Bill.” According to a new release issued by the service Wednesday, Norman was last seen in the area of Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West, just east of Highway 400.

A command post has since been set up at Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive.

Norman is five-foot-ten and has gray curly hair and brown eyes, police said. They were last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a red and blue shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, and white shoes, they added.

Investigators are concerned for Norman’s safety, they said, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.