

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking to public for help tracking down jewelry investigators believe was stolen in the spring of 2019.

According to police, officers arrested a man on April 21 for a break and enter in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

Police say a collection of ladies jewelry and a small amount of foreign currency were found in the man’s possession.

The suspect, identified by police as 52-year-old Mark Hardy, was charged with many offences related to breaking and entering.

“Investigators have been working diligently to return all recovered property to their rightful owners,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police say they are still trying to return property and have now released a photo of one item of jewelry in hopes that a member of the public can identify the person it belongs to.

“It is possible that the owner is not aware that the property is missing,” police said.

Anyone with information about the jewelry’s rightful owner is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.