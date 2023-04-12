Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of another man on a TTC bus Tuesday night.

Police said a man was travelling on a bus on Eglinton Avenue when he was approached by another man and stabbed.

The suspect exited the bus at the intersection of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, they said.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect, who is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old and six-feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood, black jeans, and black and white runners.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.