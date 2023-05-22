Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Horton’s server through the drive through window.

Police said they were called to the Tim Horton’s at Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard near Highway 404.

The incident happened in the early morning on May 18, at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said the suspect had walked up to the drive-through window and asked for a coffee, before an argument ensued since he was not in a vehicle.

The victim, a Tim Horton’s employee, did not want to escalate the situation and allowed the suspect to buy the coffee, police said.

“When the victim gave the suspect the hot coffee, the suspect took it and immediately threw it at the victim, causing severe burns to her arm and back which required medical attention,” police said in a release.

The suspect ran away before police arrived, and investigators are looking to identify him.

Police describe the male suspect as five-foot-eight, between the ages of 30 and 35 years, with a thin build and medium-long curly hair to the neck. He was wearing white clothes and a black jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.