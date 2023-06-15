A 31-year-old woman allegedly struck three vehicles, including one belonging to Toronto police, while fleeing arrest.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 8:15 p.m. in North York, near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West.

According to police, officers pulled over a woman who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police said the woman then fled in her vehicle subsequently hitting a police vehicle. She then allegedly mounted the sidewalk and struck two other vehicles in a busy plaza, “endangering lives,” they said.

The woman then fled the area on Alness Street in a grey Mercedes GLC SUV. Police said they believe that vehicle is stolen.

Colbie Harris, 31, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of dangerous operation, operation while disqualified, theft of motor vehicle, fail to comply with release order, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over, and three counts each of fail to stop at scene of accident and fail to comply with probation.

She is described as five foot five and 160 pounds with long blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.