Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault investigation.

In a news release, police allege that a victim was on board the Lakeshore East Go train, travelling between Guildwood and Rouge Hill stations at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. While on board, police say that a male suspect approached the victim, sexually assaulted the victim and exited the train between Guildwood and Rouge Hill stations before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-nine male between the ages of 20-30 years-old, with a slim build and brown patchy moustache.

According to police, he was wearing grey cargo pants, black shoes, solid black sunglasses and a black jacket with the hood up at the time of the incident, attempting to conceal his identity.

Police have released images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.