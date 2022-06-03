Toronto police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a gunfight between two groups in North York on Victoria Day.

Police said a group of males were in the parking lot of 17 Shoreham Court on the evening of May 23 when they were approached by another group of males.

Members of both groups drew their firearms and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said.

The two groups later fled the scene.

On Friday, police identified one of the alleged shooters as 28-year-old Miguel Penny.

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous, police said, adding that anyone who locates Penny should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-(TIPS).