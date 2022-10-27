Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a female jogger in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Police said a woman was jogging in the area of West Toronto Rail Path and Cariboo Avenue when an unknown man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, five-foot-10, with a medium build, black curly short hair and clean-shaven.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-coloured varsity-style track jacket with a logo or stripe on one of the shoulders.

They are urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).