

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have recovered the body of a scuba diver who went missing in the water last night near Humber Bay Park West.

Police say two divers were in the water off of Humber Bay Park Road at around 8 p.m. last night.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene after receiving a call about a diver in distress.

According to police, one of the divers made it out of the water but the second did not resurface.

The Toronto Police Service’s marine unit subsequently launched a search for the missing diver, who is believed to be a male.

The search operation wrapped up at around 12:30 a.m. and police resumed the search later Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m., police confirmed that the diver's body had been found.

The name and age of the diver have not been released.