

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Torontonians who want to pay their respects to two police officers killed in the line of duty in Fredericton last week now have a chance to do so.

A book of condolences for Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns has been set up in the lobby of police headquarters on College Street as of today.

Police say that the book will eventually be presented to the families of the officers.

Costello and Burns were both fatally shot as they responded to a call at an apartment building on Aug. 10. Civilians Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were also killed.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case.