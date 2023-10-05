Toronto police have set up a command post in midtown Toronto as they increase efforts to locate a missing senior.

Tulip, who is 76, was last seen last Friday shortly before 7:30 p.m., near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

She is described as five-foot-six to five-foot-seven with a thin build, short grey hair, missing top teeth and a mole on her forehead.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a long black jacket, black pants, black "Nautica" running shoes, and a cream-coloured toque, and carrying a black purse.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Insp. Chris McCann will be providing an update on this missing person investigation at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.