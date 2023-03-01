Toronto police to announce arrest in ongoing sexual assault investigation
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2023 8:37AM EST
Toronto police will be provide an update into an ongoing sexual assault investigation later this morning.
Durinng the news conference, Det. Vijay Shetty, of the Sex Crimes Unit - Internet Child Exploitation Section, is set to announce an arrest.
It is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters at 40 College St. and will be broadcast live on CP24.