Toronto police to announce results of investigation into armed robberies
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2023 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2023 6:38AM EDT
Toronto police will be announcing the results of an investigation into a series of armed robberies on Wednesday morning.
Insp. Rich Harris of the Hold Up Squad will be providing more details about Project Repeater during a 10:30 a.m. news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters.
CP24 will broadcast the update live.