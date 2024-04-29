Toronto police to announce results of 'major' identity fraud investigation
Published Monday, April 29, 2024 7:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2024 7:16AM EDT
Toronto police say they will be providing an update Monday morning on a “major” identity fraud investigation.
During a news conference at Toronto police headquarters, Det. David Coffey, of the Financial Crimes Unit, is expected to announce the results of a “synthetic-identity fraud” probe dubbed Project Déjà Vu.
The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.