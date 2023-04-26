Toronto police to announce results of ongoing auto theft investigation Wednesday afternoon
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2023 10:33AM EDT
The results of an ongoing auto theft investigation will be revealed Wednesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., Police Chief Myron Demkiw will be joined by 22/23 Division Supt. Ron Taverner along Det. Sgt. Detective Sergeant Peter Wehby of the Organized Crime Investigative Support Team at Toronto Police Service’s Jane Street Garage at 2050 Jane St. for a news conference discussing the outcome of Project Stallion.
Recovered vehicles will be on display.
