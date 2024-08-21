Toronto police say they are set to announce “significant” arrests made by their tow truck task force.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the service said Chief Myron Demkiw will be joined by Staff Supt. Joe Matthews and Staff Supt. Kelly Skinner for the 11 a.m. announcement.

The arrests are part of an investigation called Project Beacon, but little else is known about the arrests being announced today.

CP24 will stream the announcement live online and on the CP24 app.