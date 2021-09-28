Toronto police will release the results of an investigation into an alleged heist operation at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Dubbed “Project Heavy Bag,” detectives say they will comment on an investigation which involved “arrests, seizures, and one person outstanding in this million-dollar heist.”

Investigators plan to speak about the investigation at Toronto Police Headquarters on College Street at 10:30 a.m.

For the first time in 18 months, reporters will be allowed to attend the news conference in person.