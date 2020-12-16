Toronto police to provide details today on 'landmark' firearm, drug seizure
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 7:20AM EST
Toronto police will be providing more details today about what they are calling a “landmark” firearm and drug seizure.
In a news release sent out Wednesday morning, police said officers will provide information about the 22 Division bust at a press conference this afternoon.
Supt. Domenic Sinopoli, Supt. Steve Watts, and Insp. Tim Crone will be on hand at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.