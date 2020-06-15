Toronto police say they will be increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Scarborough playground that left two young sisters injured.

On the evening of June 14, 2018, the two girls, ages five and nine, were at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, when gunshots rang out.

The two children were struck by bullets and were later rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Both girls survived the shooting.

Investigators previously said they believed the intended target was a man who was at the park that night.

At the time of the incident, 11 children were at the park, police said.

Three men were subsequently arrested in connection with the shooting but a fourth suspect, identified by police as T’Quan Robertson, has not yet been located.

Last year, a $50,000 reward was announced for information leading to the arrest of Robertson, who is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say they will be providing an update on the case this morning and announcing an increased reward.

Insp. Jim Gotell will be on hand at today's news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.