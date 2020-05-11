Toronto police to provide update on cross-border cocaine trafficking investigation
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 6:21AM EDT
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a cross-border cocaine trafficking investigation.
Details of the investigation, which has been dubbed ‘Project Corredor,’ have not been released but Insp. Don Belanger, a member of the police service’s drug squad, will be on hand at today’s update.
The news conference is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.