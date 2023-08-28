Toronto police to provide update on firearm investigation
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Monday, August 28, 2023 7:43AM EDT
Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on a firearm investigation that officers say led to charges and the seizure of a number of guns.
Acting Staff Supt. Shannon Dawson, of East Field Command, and Supt. Steve Watts, of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, will be on hand to answer questions at a news conference this morning.
The event will be held at Toronto police headquarters downtown at 11 a.m.