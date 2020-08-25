Toronto police will be speaking in East York later this morning to provide an update on a home invasion robbery and shooting investigation.

Details of the case have not been released but police say officers will hold a news conference in the area of Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue at 11 a.m. to provide more information.

Police are also expected to release security camera video related to the investigation later today.

Last month, police said they were searching for three armed suspects after two men were critically injured in a shooting in the area on July 26 but police have not confirmed if today’s update is related to that investigation.