Toronto police to provide update on 'violent' gas station robbery
The Toronto Police Service logo
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:30AM EDT
Police say they will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into a “violent” robbery at a Toronto gas station.
Details about the robbery have not been released by Toronto police but Insp. Lauren Pogue of the Hold Up unit will be providing more information on the case later today.
The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.