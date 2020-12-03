

Toronto police say they will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide details about a two “significant” drug busts in the city.

Acting Staff Supt. Peter Code, Supt. Steve Watts, Insp. Tyrone Hilton, and Insp. Susan Gomes will be on hand to provide more information about the multi-million dollar drug seizure.

The news conference will begin at 1 p.m.