Toronto police to release details today of ongoing sexual assault, voyeurism investigation
The outside of Toronto Police Headquarters downtown is seen. (CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:32AM EST
Toronto police will be providing an update today on an ongoing sexual assault and voyeurism investigation.
Police have provided few details about the case but say Det.- Const. Alexandra Marks, of the Sex Crimes and Child Exploitation unit, will be providing information about the investigation at a news conference this morning.
The update is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.