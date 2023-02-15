Toronto police to reveal results of pharmacy robberies investigation
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023 6:34AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 15, 2023 6:37AM EST
Toronto police will be announcing the results of an investigation into a series of pharmacy robberies this morning.
Dubbed Project Mayhem, the investigation is led by the Hold-Up Squad.
Insp. Richard Harris will be speaking during the news conference, which will get underway at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto Police headquarters.
The news conference will be carried live on CP24.