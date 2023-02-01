Toronto police will be revealing the results of a significant drug bust Wednesday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of Specialized Operations along with Supt. Steve Watts of Organized Crime Enforcement and members of the Toronto Police Drug Squad will announce the outcome of Project Cerro, a drug seizure investigation.

The press conference will be held at Toronto Police Headquarters.

Results of the seizure will be on display.

CP24 will live stream the announcement.