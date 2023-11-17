On Friday morning, Toronto police will announce the results of a drug seizure investigation dubbed Project Finito at the TPS headquarters.

Deputy Chief Rob Johnson and Superintendent Steve Watts from Organized Crime Enforcement will host the Project Finito unveiling. Project Finito investigated the importation and distribution of large volumes of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area, per police.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed by TPS. Results of the seizure will be on display.

Updates to come.