

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Association (TPA) is holding an online vote to see if their membership has confidence in Chief Mark Saunders’ leadership.

Front-line officers received a memo Thursday afternoon asking them to vote.

The vote will close on Feb. 21.

“A significant amount of our members have been telling us that they’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to address their concerns with any sense of urgency,” TPA president Mike McCormack told CP24 Thursday. “So the vote will quantify the members’ dissatisfaction with what’s going on right now.”

The memo, obtained by CTV News Toronto, cites Saunders’ “ineffective leadership, lack of communication skills and failure to take responsibility.”

The confidence vote is the latest move by the union, which is locked in a protracted struggle with the Chief and the Police Services Board over the long-term transformational task force plan, which calls for the overall size of the service to shrink by as many as 250 officers by the end of 2019.

The transformational task force plan also calls for two police divisions in the city’s east end — 54 and 55 — to be merged into one new location.

The memo released Thursday states the Toronto Police Service has 577 fewer officers than it did in 2010. McCormack adds that more than 100 officers have left or indicated they will depart in 2018.

Last month, the TPA bought a full billboard ad along the Gardiner Expressway as well as newspaper ads, slamming Saunders, Tory and the Police Services Board for long 911 dispatch wait times, saying leaders were not doing enough to hire more dispatchers and that 911 callers sometimes wait minutes before they are connected to a dispatcher.

Toronto Mayor John Tory responded to the billboard by ordering the hiring of 20 new police dispatchers.

McCormack said morale in the service is low and the memo alleges there have been instances where police divisions have not been able to muster up enough patrol officers to meet minimum service requirements.

The non-confidence vote is not binding on any decision makers. The police chief serves at the pleasure of the Police Services Board.

“It gives the Chief an opportunity to address the issues of the membership however he chooses to do that,” McCormack said.

He added the non-confidence vote was used only one other time by the TPA in the last 25 years.

“We take no pleasure in doing this but our members have reached a breaking point and we need to address this issue.”

Saunders is expected to respond to the developments later on Thursday evening.