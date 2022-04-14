Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old after finding more than 280 kilograms of drugs in a stash house, which they say is the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force’s history.

“While we have made large seizures before, these have occurred over several months. The drugs before me were taken from one person in one day,” Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday morning.

In front of her, investigators displayed 189 kilograms of powder cocaine, and 97 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, which officers believe to be worth $28 million.

According to Pogue, members of the Toronto police’s drug squad were conducting an investigation near Yonge Street and The Esplanade on April 2. A 29-year-old suspect, who had 50 kilograms of powder cocaine in his possession, was stopped in an underground parking lot and taken into custody.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched a condo unit associated with the suspect, which they believe to be a stash house. It was there that they found the remaining cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

“We believe that the stash house was used to house these drugs and distribute to our local neighborhoods and our surrounding communities,” Inspector Mandeep Mann said.

Great investigative work by the men and women of @TorontoPolice Drug Squad. This is the largest single-day seizure of drugs by our members. More than 280 kilos of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, worth at least $28M, taken off our streets. pic.twitter.com/zOmqdaC0Pw — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) April 14, 2022

On top of the stash house, officers seized $50,000 in the suspect’s residence and discovered a professionally built “trap” inside his car, which they say was likely used to transport large amounts of drugs and firearms.

“The reason why we're appealing to the community is to give us help to identify this network (the suspect) was working with because we don't believe he was working alone. But at this point, we don't have any evidence to implicate anyone else,” Mann said.

The suspect, who police have identified as Devante Moores, faces two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count for the possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying other members of this drug network and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Drug Squad or Crime Stoppers.