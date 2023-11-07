Toronto police urge drivers to be cautious after turkey takes a stroll in North York
Wild turkey roams the streets of Ramsay
Share:
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2023 3:22PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 7, 2023 3:31PM EST
A turkey strolling on Sheppard Avenue East near Highway 404 in North York is fowling up traffic, say Toronto police.
In a tweet, posted shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said that the bird is “causing traffic issues.”
Police went on to say that the turkey “apparently … lives in the area” and are urging motorists to drive with caution when in the vicinity.