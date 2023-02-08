Toronto police are warning the public about an increase in roofing scams after arresting a man who allegedly defrauded a west-end homeowner by claiming to work for a roofing company.

Police said a man approached a residence in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area on Jan. 31 and spoke to the owner.

He allegedly advised the owner that he saw issues with their roof that needed repair.

Police said the man told the homeowner that he worked for a North York roofing company and provided them with a contract.

He then drove the homeowner to a bank to obtain a bank draft for the roof repairs, police said.

As a result of an investigation, police learned that the man did not work for the company and that the business was not involved in the incident.

“It is alleged that the man used the name to appear like he worked for a legitimate business,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A suspect, identified as 32-year-old Simon Charnock, was arrested last week. He has been charged with utter forged document and fraud over $5,000.

“Investigators have seen an increase in roofing scams since the fall of 2022, with the names of different businesses being used, and believe there may be more victims,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.