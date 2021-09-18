A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another Toronto public school.

On Saturday, Toronto Public Health announced that at least two cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Elmlea Junior School located in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

“We’re carefully investigating & following our process of working with our school community to notify close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested,” TPH said in a series of tweets.

“We continue to work closely with all TO schools to support a safe environment for all our school communities as we live with #COVID19.”

(1/5) Our team has identified 2+ #COVID19 cases linked within Elmlea Junior School & this means that we've declared an outbreak in this setting. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) September 18, 2021

The school remains open.

Earlier this week, TPH also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at King George Junior Public School in Runnymede and Alvin Curling Public School in Scarborough.

According to the Toronto District School Board COVID-19 page last updated Friday afternoon, the Runnymede school had six student cases, while the Scarborough school had four student cases and one staff case.

TPH said that cases in schools are not unexpected, given the presence of the highly transmissible delta variant.

As of Friday, the total number of active school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario is 619.