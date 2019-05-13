

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health says it is investigating two new confirmed cases of measles in the city.

In a news release issued Monday, public health officials said members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following times and locations:

May 5:

Remely’s Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC848, departed Toronto at 8:40 p.m. and arrived in London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom at 8:35 a.m. on May 6

May 8:

Toronto Zoo between 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC849, departed London Heathrow airport at 2:10 p.m. and arrived at Pearson at 5 p.m.

Toronto Public Health says the risk of acquiring the virus are low but those who may have been exposed are advised to check their immunization record and watch for symptoms of measles, which include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes, and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

"There has been an increase in global measles cases and this affects what we are seeing locally. We are therefore reminding people to check their measles vaccination history, especially before any international travel,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a written statement.

“Some adults born after 1970 may have only received one dose of measles containing vaccine and may therefore be more susceptible to measles when traveling to areas experiencing higher rates of measles.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms of measles that may have been exposed is asked to contact their health-care provider immediately.