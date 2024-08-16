Toronto Public Health (TPH) is reporting the city’s first probable human case of the West Nile virus this year.

In a news release on Friday, TPH confirmed that an adult resident contracted the virus. No other details about the case have been released.

This is the fourth human case of West Nile virus in Ontario this year. In 2022, there were 29 cases, and four resulted in deaths.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and symptoms usually start to show between two and 14 days after being bitten.

Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

TPH is reminding residents to protect themselves from the West Nile virus by wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants outdoors; applying a Health Canada-approved insect repellent; removing standing water from property to prevent mosquitoes from breeding; and ensuring screens are tight-fitting on windows and doors.

“Older individuals or people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness. Anyone concerned about any symptoms should contact their health care provider,” TPH said.