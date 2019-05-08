

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





There will now be an easier way for bookworms in the city to renew their library cards.

The Toronto Public Library announced this week that eligible adult and teen customers will now be able to renew their card online before it expires.

Previously, users needed to attend a library branch to renew their account.

The library says as long as the customer’s information hasn’t changed and there are no outstanding fines, they should be eligible for online renewal.

Library users will be notified by email or phone 30 days before the card expires and will be able to renew online immediately.

Children and people with non-standard accounts, such as temporary or non-resident accounts, are still required to renew their card in person.