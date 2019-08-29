Toronto publisher of Your Ward News set to be sentenced for promoting hate
James Sears, right, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine, is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:11AM EDT
TORONTO - The publisher of a free Toronto newspaper that promoted hatred against Jews and women is expected to be sentenced today.
The prosecution wants 77-year-old LeRoy St. Germaine jailed for six months.
St. Germaine was found guilty in January of two hate counts but sentencing has been delayed repeatedly.
A week ago, the editor of Your Ward News was given a one-year term.
The judge said he would have given James Sears a stiffer sentence had the law had allowed.
The judge said the publication promoted hate to a large audience, both in print and online.