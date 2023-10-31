A pest control company just ranked the 'rattiest' cities and boroughs in Ontario, and Toronto took the top spot.

A new list by pest control company Orkin Canada has ranked the top 25 cities with the highest rodent populations.

Toronto (1) and Mississauga (5) both made the top five, while Ottawa came in 8th, followed by Scarborough in 9th.

Other Ontario cities and boroughs to break the list of 25 include Brampton (15), Sudbury (16), Etobicoke (21), Hamilton (22), Oshawa (23), and North York (24).

The top ten rattiest cities and boroughs in Canada are as follows:

Toronto, Ont. Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby, B.C. Kelowna, B.C. Mississauga, Ont. Richmond, B.C. Victoria, B.C. Ottawa, Ont. Scarborough, Ont. Moncton, N.B.

According to Orkin, as cooler weather approaches here in Ontario, rodents will go looking for warmth and shelter.

To prevent a rodent problem, the company is urging residents to seal cracks or holes in walls and to install weather stripping around windows and doors.

Where possible, keep shrubbery at least a metre away from the exterior walls of your home, it said.

The company also advised practicing proper garbage stories and ensuring old food is kept contained and away from your house.

Rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.