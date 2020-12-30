The City of Toronto is preparing a light show on the CN Tower to celebrate the New Year in a responsible way during the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at two minutes to midnight on Dec. 31, the city will stream the light display from atop Canada’s tallest tower, in conjunction with a radio broadcast on CHUM 104.5 FM hosted by Jamar McNeil.

The rising tide of COVID-19 in the city made a traditional celebration and concert in Nathan Phillips Square impossible to hold.

“We’re just hoping that people will be staying home and watching these broadcasts either on TV or online because we just need people to stay home,” Tory told CP24.

The city reported a record of 957 new cases Tuesday, and more than 300 Toronto residents are currently in hospital.

“The case numbers are not good. That is putting huge strain on the healthcare system, and it’s not good for public health or getting this pandemic over with.”

The light show will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

The CN Tower has 1,300 LED lights, capable of emitting 16.7 million different colours.