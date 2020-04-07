

Phil Tsekouras , CP24.com





The City of Toronto says it is recalling hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of surgical masks after reports of “ripping and tearing” in the product.

“The City of Toronto discovered yesterday that a recently-purchased order of more than $200,000 worth of surgical masks do not meet the specifications the city requires for such masks and took immediate action, recalling these masks,” the city said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The order of 4,000 boxes containing 50 masks per box was received on March 28, of which 62,500 masks (or 1,252 boxes) were distributed to the city’s long-term care homes.

“After reports of ripping and tearing, further inspection of the masks determined that the masks ordered did not meet the city’s standard and specifications,” the city said, adding that Toronto’s occupational health safety staff has been contacted.

“The city is investigating to determine how many employees in the city’s long-term care homes were caring for a patient while wearing these masks, and if there was possible exposure to COVID-19.”

The city says that the masks are being returned and that the vendor has committed to a full refund.

In the meantime, the city says it is retrieving its stockpile of masks as a “stop-gap measure” until new masks can be ordered.

“The loss of this inventory makes for a significant shortfall of surgical masks for the city. The province of Ontario has been contacted to help expedite this order.”

The city says that as a result of the recall, it is undertaking a quality control review of its supply chain .

“All future orders of personal protective equipment will be subject to heightened verification to ensure the products it receives meet the specifications ordered.”