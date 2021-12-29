The City of Toronto has announced more details about its New Year’s Eve festivities, including fireworks and a lineup of performers for its virtual celebration as it advises people to stay home and watch online.

Toronto will not be holding in-person celebrations this year due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Instead, there will be a fireworks display visible across the waterfront at midnight. The city says that the fireworks will be viewable from anywhere with views of Lake Ontario. They will also be live streamed.

There will be no fireworks happening at Nathan Phillips Square or the CN Tower.

In addition to the fireworks display, there will be a live streamed New Year's eve concert beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Emceed by television personality Devo Brown from a closed studio set, the virtual event will include performances from Walk off the Earth, Andy Kim, Dwayne Gretzky, and others.

“This year’s livestream show and fireworks will celebrate the progress we have made as a city confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and honour our frontline workers, including those working non-stop to help residents get vaccinated. I encourage residents and visitors to log on and join us as we safely ring in the New Year, looking forward to a brighter 2022,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Toronto Public Health is recommending that people stay home to watch the live stream, but is advising anyone viewing the fireworks out in public to make sure to physically distance and wear a mask.

“If you are sick or have cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay at home and seek testing,” the release advises.

The performances that will be shown have been pre-recorded at venues around town. The city noted that COVID-19 safety measures were in place at all the venues.

Ontario health officials have not doled out any official advice around how to celebrate New Year's Eve, but have generally said that people should try and limit the size and number of the holiday gatherings they attend in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Current restrictions in place in Ontario limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Municipalities around the GTA have taken different approaches to celebrations this year. Mississauga also cancelled its in person celebrations, however Brampton has said that it is planning to go ahead with an in-person event outdoors.

City officials are also reminding people not to set off fireworks in backyards and parks due to the possible fire hazard.

Tips for streaming Toronto’s virtual celebration on a TV are available on the city’s New Year’s Eve page.