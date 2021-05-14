Toronto releases new locations of its 50 automated speed cameras
A speed camera in Toronto is seen on May 14. (John Musselman)
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 2:55PM EDT
The City of Toronto has released the locations of where they'll move 50 automated speed enforcement cameras for the start of June.
In the first three months of 2021, the city said more than 81,557 tickets issued to drivers caught speeding.
The speed cameras are now being relocated to “help to reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns,” the city says.
According to the city, the locations were determined primarily based on data that indicates where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in community safety zones.
Warning signs have been posted at all new locations notifying drivers in advance, the city says.
"Speeding continues to be one of the most dangerous traffic safety issues in our city," Mayor John Tory said in a statement Friday. "I urge every driver in Toronto to slow down and obey the posted speed limits not only because it's the law but because doing so saves lives."
These are the 50 new speed camera locations:
- Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North)
- John Garland Boulevard near Kendleton Drive (Etobicoke North)
- The East Mall south of Capri Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- La Rose Avenue east of Griggsden Avenue (Etobicoke Centre)
- Algoma Street east of Royal York Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Lake Shore Boulevard West near Twentieth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Windermere Avenue near St. Olave’s Road (Parkdale-High Park)
- Annette Street near Laws Street (Parkdale-High Park)
- Guestville Avenue near Dennis Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Culford Road north of Burr Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Wilson Avenue near 1196 Wilson Ave. (York Centre)
- Northover Street south of Sheppard Avenue West (York Centre)
- Shoreham Drive west of Gosford Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Stong Court west of Driftwood Avenue (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Wilson Avenue west of Belgrave Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Marlee Avenue south of Hillmount Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Dufferin Street near Waterloo Avenue (Davenport)
- Concord Avenue north of College Street (Davenport)
- Dundas Street West near Augusta Avenue (Spadina-Fort York)
- The Esplanade east of Princess Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Avenue Road near Macpherson Avenue (University-Rosedale)
- Clinton Street north of College Street (University-Rosedale)
- Davisville Avenue near Acacia Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Bansley Avenue south of Vaughan Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Homewood Avenue near Maitland Place (Toronto Centre)
- Parliament Street north of Oak Street (Toronto Centre)
- Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth)
- Plains Road near Milton Road (Toronto-Danforth)
- Blythwood Road near Blyth Hill Road (Don Valley West)
- Leslie Street south of Lawrence Avenue East (Don Valley West)
- York Mills Road east of Rayoak Drive (Don Valley East)
- Grenoble Drive west of Spanbridge Road (Don Valley East)
- Van Horne Avenue west of Brian Drive (Don Valley North)
- Parkway Forest Drive near 25 Parkway Forest Drive (Don Valley North)
- Drewry Avenue east of Norwin Street (Willowdale)
- Ellerslie Avenue west of Diagonal Road (Willowdale)
- Victoria Park Avenue near Medonte Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Secord Avenue near Palmer Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Birchmount Road south of Sadler Drive (Scarborough Southwest)
- Bellamy Road South north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest)
- Gilder Drive east of Midland Avenue (Scarborough Centre)
- Lawrence Avenue East west of Ben Stanton Boulevard (Scarborough Centre)
- Bamburgh Circle near 125 Bamburgh Circle (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Chester Le Boulevard near Pettibone Square (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Huntingwood Drive near Mollard Road (Scarborough North)
- Heather Road east of Glen Watford Drive (Scarborough North)
- Military Trail near 341 Military Trail (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Gatesview Avenue east of Cedar Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Sewells Road west of Glenheather Terrace (Scarborough-Rouge Park)
- Centennial Road south of Cherrydale Court (Scarborough-Rouge Park)