Toronto is releasing troubling statistics about the number of dog attacks in the city amid a recent “surge” in off-leash incidents involving children, pedestrians and cyclists, and is warning pet owners to make sure they comply with rules around dog ownership.

“The City of Toronto is reminding pet owners about their responsibilities and requirements for owning a dog in Toronto and emphasizing the importance of keeping their dog leashed and under control at all times,” the city said in a release Wednesday.

Last year Toronto saw a 39 per cent jump in the number of dog attacks and a 19 per cent jump in altercations involving dogs and other animals. And so far this year, Toronto has issued more than 44 dangerous dog orders and 168 written warnings for bylaw violations.

The latest statistics and reminder to dog owners come after a rash of violent incidents.

Back in May, a boy was mauled and seriously injured by an off-leash dog at Rawlinson Community School, in the Oakwood Village area, outside of school hours.

While dogs are not allowed on school property, residents said there was no enforcement around the issue.

More recently, a mother of two was left with serious injuries after being viciously mauled by a dog she encountered near her home in East York. The owner in that case has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

However residents have complained that there is not enough enforcement around leashing pets, and that the response to incidents involving off-leash dogs is inconsistent.

The city says that bylaw enforcement officers “regularly monitor parks for off-leash dogs” and respond to complaints involving dogs. Their goal is primarily to educate people about why the rules are important for their dog and the community around them and to ensure compliance with bylaws.

However they can also issue fines of $365 for allowing a dog to run off-leash in spaces outside of Toronto’s 75 designated off-leash areas.

Toronto Animal Services will respond within two hours if a dog has committed a dangerous act and is still on the loose, or within 24 hours if the dog is with its owner and under control, the city says.

When dangerous or violent incidents do occur, city officials say they need people to come forward and share evidence so that they can take enforcement action.

In the case of the woman who was mauled in East York, there was video evidence which showed a dog chasing her while she screamed.

If a dog is found to have committed dangerous act, the owner will receive education and a possible written warning for a first time or non-serious incident.

In the case of a severe or second act on record, the owner will also receive a dangerous dog order. That means that they will have to keep their dog muzzled when out of the home, post a warning sign on their premises, obtain a dangerous dog tag, microchip their animal, keep a photo of the dog on file and receive socialization or obedience training within 90 days. The dog will also be banned from off-leash dog parks.

The city said that it has launched an awareness campaign to “spark conversations about responsible pet ownership and to encourage Toronto dog owners to be respectful of both the rules and those around them.”

In Toronto, all dog owners are required to keep their dogs leashed unless in designated off-leash areas. The leash cannot be longer than two metres and it must be attached to a collar or harness and held securely.

“People are responsible for their dog’s actions and should take precautions to prevent their dog from engaging in dangerous behaviour,” the city said. “Proper training, socialization and positive reinforcement are crucial for a dog’s well-being and will help ensure safer interactions with other dogs and people.”

Dog owners are also required to purchase a pet licence and renew it annually, make sure that licence tags are worn at all times, and to dispose of their dog’s waste properly in green bins or garbage bins.

The city has a dedicated page for dog bites or attacks, including information on prevention and on how to report dangerous incidents.