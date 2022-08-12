Eligible Toronto residents are now able to book appointments to receive the monkeypox vaccine at city-run clinics.

The City of Toronto says appointments will be available for bookings as of 9:30 a.m. Friday and can be made through the Toronto Public Health Appointment Booking System. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated, the city says.

In order to be eligible for the vaccination, residents must identify as transgender, part of the LGBTQ2S+ community, as a man who has sex with other men, and have at least one of the following:

A sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the past two months, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis

Two or more sexual partners in the past 21 days or may be planning to

Attendance at a bathhouse, sex club or similar place for sexual contact within the past 21 days or may be planning to, or who work/volunteer in these settings

Anonymous/casual sex in the past 21 days or may be planning to, including using online dating or hookup apps

Engaged in or planning to engage in sex work, and the persons with whom they have sexual contact

Current clinic location times are:

Metro Hall, 214 Wellington St. W., Mondays to Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cloverdale Mall, 250 the East Mall, Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1940 Eglinton, 1940 Eglinton Ave. E., Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earlier this week, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that 20,000 Ontario residents have received the Imvamune vaccine against smallpox and monkeypox so far, and that the vaccination effort was helping slow transmission of the virus.

MONKEYPOX IN ONTARIO

Weekly data provided by Public Health Ontario says there are now 478 confirmed cases in Ontario, up from 449 last week.

Among confirmed cases, 75 per cent (359) are residents of Toronto.

Fifteen individuals have required hospitalization since May, and two people required treatment in an intensive care unit.

The most commonly reported symptoms continue to be rash, oral/genital lesions, fever and fatigue.