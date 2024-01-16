Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after “The Bear” won for best comedy series.

The Ontario chef-turned-actor serves as a co-producer on the hit series and was in the middle of thanking restaurants and the hospitality industry when he was interrupted by a smooch from Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“I love you Ebon,” Matheson said following the seconds-long lip lock.

Matheson was born in Saint John, NB but grew up in Fort Erie, Ont. before moving to Toronto and making a splash in the city’s restaurant scene.

He plays Neil Fak on the show which revolves around fictional award-winning chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Berzatto returns to Chicago to run the chaotic kichen at his late-brother’s sandwich shop alongside restaurant manager Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, portrayed by Moss-Bachrach.

“This is really amazing. It’s beautiful. The cast and crew, there’s so many people that make this show happen every single day. Its’ really beautiful,” Matheson said.

“It’s hard work. It’s early hours. We don’t see the sun for three months. We shoot on a sound stage. It’s really cool. I’ve never been on one before. I’ve never acted before. I love all these people so much. I love my family,” he screamed.

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share a kiss on stage after #TheBear wins the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lHT3Iu8ffd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Matheson’s role on the show is not far removed from his reality in the restaurant business. He runs a number of popular restaurants in and around Toronto, including Prime Seafood Palace, Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club, and Rizzo’s House of Parm in Fort Erie.

“The Bear” came into Monday night’s award show with four trophies from the Creative Arts Emmys and picked up another six throughout the evening, including best leading actor (White), best supporting actor (Moss-Bachrach), and best directing and writing for a comedy series.

At the Golden Globes last week, the show picked up three awards for its second season.