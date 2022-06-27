Toronto will resume enforcing rush-hour parking restrictions neglected during the COVID-19 pandemic starting Monday, with towing of errant vehicles beginning next week.

Parking enforcement officers will be targeting vehicles left in curbside lanes during restricted hours – typically from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning and anywhere between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at night.

Officials said last week that keeping parked vehicles off crowded city streets at peak times would help increase traffic flow.

Police say traffic volumes have returned to 2019 levels in most parts of the city.

“It was a different world but traffic is getting back up to pre-pandemic levels now and people have gotten into bad habits,” Toronto police traffic services Const. Sean Shapiro told CP24. “We need to get rid of congestion no one wants.”

The ticket for parking along a designated route during rush hour is $150.

Beginning Monday, July 4, Toronto police say vehicles parked on designated routes during rush hour will be towed.

It can cost $250 or more to recover a towed vehicle.